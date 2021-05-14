Noel Gallagher spends his time in supermarkets rather than partying

Noel Gallagher has admitted he spends more time in supermarkets than going out partying.
The former Oasis rocker insisted not every musician is "like Mick Jagger" and explained that despite his "extraordinary job", he lives a "normal life".
Speaking to Matt Morgan on his 'Funny How?' podcast, noel said: “I still get asked on a daily basis, in the supermarket, ‘What are you doing in here?’ As I’ve got a selection of items in a basket, ‘What are you doing in here?’
"People think that famous people have butlers and all the women are like Joan Collins and all the rock stars are like Mick Jagger, it’s not like that.
"I still queue up to get in Tesco Metro... I have just a normal life, but an extraordinary job. I wouldn’t have anybody doing shopping for me.”
And the 53-year-old star noted he still does his own housework and he'd rather not rely on "too many other people".
He added: "If my room needs hoovering, I’ll hoover it. I don’t like relying on too many other people for anything.”
Meanwhile, Noel - who has Anais, 21, with ex-wife Meg Matthews and sons Donovan, 13, and Sonny, 10, with spouse Sara MacDonald - recently revealed he had planned a three-year break from music before the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: "I went away on that last tour, I had a really cute eldest son. Good lad. When I came back, he had a tash... Right?
"He'd got a tash and he's calling me 'bruv' and he's wearing jewellery. And I'm like, 'Oh, I've been away too long. How long have I been away?'
"And so decided that I was gonna take 'til 2023 out anyway. And then, of course, the pandemic happened March 2020.”
Noel has moved out of London and insisted his family's new life in the country brought about a "much-needed" change for them all.
He explained: “Yeah, now we just, you know, embedded in the smell of, for want of a better word, s***, all day. 'Cause being in the country. But it's been, it's been much needed actually. Much needed, a bit of, a bit of space and fresh air.”
