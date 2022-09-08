Norman Reedus feared for his life after in injury on The Walking Dead set By Celebretainment Sep 8, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Norman Reedus feared for his life after suffering an injury during filming for 'The Walking Dead'.The 53-year-old actor sustained a real life head injury on the set of the hit show earlier this year, although the exact incident that led to it is still unclear.He told Entertainment Weekly: "Oh dude, that was horrible. That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die."At the time of the accident, an AMC spokesperson revealed he "suffered a concussion on set", adding: "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."He returned to work shortly after the incident, but he has now revealed how "serious" the situation was in the immediate aftermath.He added: "It was very serious. It was scary. I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."He had to undergo a series of tests after the injury, and needed to "hold onto the walls" for support if he was walking. Top Videos He said: "I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s***. I failed the light test."I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts."Reedus - who was able to keep working on the 'Walking Dead' finale by the end of March, with the second half of the show's final season set to air next month.And while the actor was struggling, his main focus was on a feeling of "guilt" for delaying filming.He explained: "You're shooting over a year, and now we're having to postpone some of the shooting because I'm lying in bed."So the guilt of me not being at work and people are like, 'Are we going to go a week over? Are we going two weeks over?' That was bothering me." More from this section Hayden Panettiere celebrated her 33rd birthday with her 'favourite people' Sadie Sink starring in Berlin Nobody Selma Blair calls cane her ‘dance partner’ amid ongoing multiple sclerosis battle Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Norman Reedus Head Injury Medicine Show Anatomy Injury Actor Spokesperson Concussion Shooting × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Jeff West spoils opener for junior Hawks HCC names cross country and track coach Scotties fall in home opener HCC announces new head volleyball coach Community Happenings Chargers kick off season DWest opens season at home Brown County Commission Minutes Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities investigating arson fire of Sheriff Department vehicleTexas woman charged in connection with fatality accidentClements Welding and Supply LLC buys out Rahe's WeldingRed Hawks escape late Panther push for win in openerBicyclist hit by vehicle on US 36Judge OKs Trump's request for 'special master' to review seized docsHCVB announces Halloween Frolic logo contest winnerInterim Administrator informs City Commission of search issuesLady Hawks look strong at home TriHiawatha Police investigating theft Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
