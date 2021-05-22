Normani says Dancing with the Stars experience was a 'pivotal moment'

Normani thinks competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' was "one of the most pivotal moments" of her life.
The 24-year-old singer - who is best known for starring in Fifth Harmony - appeared on the hit show alongside Valentin Chmerkovskiy in 2017 and after he took to social media to discuss the lack of diversity in the ballroom community, Normani stressed the importance of her own time on the series.
The 'Motivation' hitmaker said on Instagram: "We gave our hearts every opportunity we set foot on that floor. This was so so so much deeper than the show.
"Thank you for being careful with me, protecting me, pushing me to my fullest and always being intentional. Beyond the many faces that we saw in the audience were many young black girls watching and seeing themselves in me and you knew that this was important (sic)."
Normani revealed she'll be "eternally grateful" to her former dance partner.
She said: "I don't think you'll ever understand that impact that you've had on me. I'm eternally grateful."
The pop star "can only imagine" the lack of representation in the ballroom community. However, she thinks the show proves that people of colour "can take on many styles".
She wrote on social media: "You really helped me recognize that I was always fully equipped. I just needed the right partner to help navigate me (sic)"
Normani - who joined Fifth Harmony after auditioning on 'The X Factor' in 2012 - added: "I love you forever. I miss you and can't believe it's been four years."
The singer and her dance partner actually came third on the show in 2017, when they lost out to runner-ups David Ross and Lindsay Arnold, and the series winners Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater.
