The 2022 NTT IndyCar season gets revved up Sunday at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.
Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou competes against top drivers Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, former Formula 1 racer Romain Grosjean, 2021 St. Pete GP winner Colton Herta and NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson.
The biggest event on the calendar, the 106th Indianapolis 500, takes place Sunday, May 29, on its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot.
The entire IndyCar Series season airs on NBC, USA Network, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
NTT IndyCar Series 2022 TV Schedule on NBC Sports
All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.
Sunday, February 27
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, NBC, noon/11a c
Sunday, March 20
Xpel 375, Texas Motor Speedway, NBC, 12:30/11:30a c
Sunday, April 10
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, NBC, 3/2c
Sunday, May 1
Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, NBC, 12:30/11:30a c
Saturday, May 14
GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3/2c
Sunday, May 29
106th Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC, 11a/10a c
Sunday, June 5
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit, USA Network, 3/2c
Sunday, June 12
Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, NBC, 12:30/11:30a c
Sunday, July 3
Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, NBC, noon/11a c
Sunday, July 17
Honda Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Peacock, 3/2c
Saturday, July 23
Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, Iowa Speedway: Race 1, NBC, 4/3c
Sunday, July 24
Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway: Race 2, NBC, 3/2c
Saturday, July 30
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, noon/11a c
Sunday, August 7
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, NBC, 3/2c
Saturday, August 20
Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c
Sunday, September 4
Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, NBC, 3/2c
Sunday, September 11
Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, NBC, 3/2c
