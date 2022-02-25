TownNews.com Content Exchange

The 2022 NTT IndyCar season gets revved up Sunday at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou competes against top drivers Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, former Formula 1 racer Romain Grosjean, 2021 St. Pete GP winner Colton Herta and NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson.

The biggest event on the calendar, the 106th Indianapolis 500, takes place Sunday, May 29, on its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot.

The entire IndyCar Series season airs on NBC, USA Network, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

NTT IndyCar Series 2022 TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.

Sunday, February 27

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, NBC, noon/11a c

Sunday, March 20

Xpel 375, Texas Motor Speedway, NBC, 12:30/11:30a c

Sunday, April 10

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, NBC, 3/2c

Sunday, May 1

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, NBC, 12:30/11:30a c

Saturday, May 14

GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3/2c

Sunday, May 29

106th Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC, 11a/10a c

Sunday, June 5

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit, USA Network, 3/2c

Sunday, June 12

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, NBC, 12:30/11:30a c

Sunday, July 3

Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, NBC, noon/11a c

Sunday, July 17

Honda Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Peacock, 3/2c

Saturday, July 23

Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, Iowa Speedway: Race 1, NBC, 4/3c

Sunday, July 24

Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway: Race 2, NBC, 3/2c

Saturday, July 30

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, noon/11a c

Sunday, August 7

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, NBC, 3/2c

Saturday, August 20

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c

Sunday, September 4

Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, NBC, 3/2c

Sunday, September 11

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, NBC, 3/2c

