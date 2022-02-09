‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Check Out the New Poster (PHOTO)

On May 25, 1977, Star Wars was released. In 2022, fans will have something new to celebrate on that day, too.
Disney+ has announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, will debut on May 25. The streaming service also released a poster, featuring the titular character, which you can see in full below.
The limited series “begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” the logline teases. Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader.
“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing [his history with Vader],” showrunner-director Deborah Chow previously told TV Insider. In fact, a tease released as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021 teased their rematch through concept art and behind-the-scenes footage.
The cast of the new Disney+ series also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.
“There are Jedi hunters out there,” Chow teased. “This is a dark time we’re coming into.”
Obi-Wan Kenobi, from Lucasfilm, is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold.
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Limited Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 25, Disney+
