Offset sued over lost Bentley rental

Offset is being sued over a lost Bentley rental.
The Migos rapper – who has two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with his wife Cardi B – has been accused by Platinum Transportation Group of failing to return one of the new Bentley cars they rented to him in the spring of 2020, after he allegedly stopped making rental payments and claimed he didn’t know where the vehicle was.
According to TMZ, the LA-based luxury rental service says it drew up a contract with Offset in May for him to rent out a new 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a few days at a rate of just under $600 a day.
Offset then allegedly kept pushing the rental period further, and a new deal was made to have him keep renting the vehicle until late July.
However, PTG claims that after 4 July, Offset told them he didn't have the car in his possession, didn't know who had the car last, or where the car was.
The rental service also alleges the 'MotorSport' hitmaker– who is also father to Jordan, 11, Kody, five, and Kaela, also five, from previous relationships – stopped making payments on the car after his lease was up on 25 July, despite the fact he had failed to return the car.
PTG says they have filed a police report, and are looking to sue Offset for major damages, alleging they are out more than $100k in missed revenue from not being able to rent the Bentley.
Offset’s car troubles come after his wife, fellow rapper Cardi B, surprised him with a brand-new Lamborghini just two months ago.
The ‘WAP’ hitmaker splashed the cash on an Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster for Offset’s 29th birthday in December, putting her back somewhere between $573,000 and $600,000.
