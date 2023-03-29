OJ Simpson throws weight behind Gwyneth Paltrow in her 2016 ski crash trial: ‘I had two smashes with same woman on those slopes’

OJ Simpson is backing Gwyneth Paltrow in her ski crash trial.

The fallen ex-NFL star, 75 – infamously acquitted of the 1994 knife slaughter of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Brown before he was found liable for both deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit – has thrown his support behind the actress by saying he had two smashes with the same woman twice on the “narrow” Deer Park Resort slopes in Utah where Gwyneth had her contentious 2016 collision.

