Olivia Colman in talks for Marvel series Secret Invasion

Olivia Colman is in talks to join the Marvel Studios series 'Secret Invasion'.
The Oscar-winning star is in negotiations to feature in the Disney+ show alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
The series is set after the events of the 'Captain Marvel' film and sees Samuel reprise his role as Nick Fury with Ben portraying the role of Talos. It will centre on the two characters and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
Kingsley will play the main villain in the series but Olivia's debut role in the Marvel universe is yet to be revealed.
Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce the show with Marvel Studios producing, as they have done on all other Marvel series on Disney+.
Olivia won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2019 for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' but she recently admitted that she "can't remember what happened" on the night she won her Oscar, where she branded it "hilarious" that she had claimed the gong.
The star, who looked visibly dazed as she picked up her award, explained: "I can't remember what I said. I only know because I've seen it played back now. I can't remember what happened afterwards. My husband said it was the best night of his life. And had it been the other way around, if I could have watched him, I understand, I would have loved that, and I would've remembered everything. But I'm afraid I still can't quite believe it happened."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.