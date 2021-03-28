Olivia Colman slams vile trolls

Olivia Colman has slammed "vile" social media trolls.
The 'Crown' star loves her work but she admits the other "side of the coin" is difficult as she insists she can't be "sent to bed for three days crying because someone you don't know has been vile about you".
Speaking on the This Is A Token podcast, she said: "It just hurts. You can be sent to bed for three days crying because someone you don't know has been vile about you. I love my work, I really do. So I am trying to tell myself this is the unfortunate other side of the coin to it. I love my work and the people I meet, I'm really lucky, as long as I protect myself from the other side of it I'm alright."
Meanwhile, Olivia previously insisted she's always been "ambitious".
Speaking about fame, she said: "I've always been ambitious, naively ambitious initially. But you temper that and you say, 'I’m working and that’s brilliant.' The best thing that ever happened to me was not working consistently for a good many years - it means I will always appreciate work."
Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted she "can’t remember what happened" on the night she won her Oscar in 2019 for her role in 'The Favourite'.
She said: "I can't remember what I said. I only know because I've seen it played back now. I can't remember what happened afterwards. My husband said it was the best night of his life. And had it been the other way around, if I could have watched him, I understand, I would have loved that, and I would've remembered everything. But I'm afraid I still can't quite believe it happened."
