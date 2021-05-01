Olivia Colman's Oscar win took a year to register

Olivia Colman says it took a year to "register" her Oscar win.
The 47-year-old actress took home the Academy Award at the 2019 ceremony for her role in 'The Favourite' and she admits it took 12 months before she came to terms with her win.
She said: "It was such a head f***. I can’t believe it happened. I went quiet. It is only a year later that it registered and now the little gold man is sitting in a cupboard."
And at the time, Olivia didn't even want to think about winning the award.
Speaking about the ceremony, she added: "I said let’s not get excited. This cannot happen. Let’s enjoy what is happening. Say hello to amazing people and try and enjoy the night.
"We got there and we were put in a corner, quite a long way from the stage and I could almost cry at the moment they said my name. I feel a bit embarrassed that it happened ... I am not very good with people knowing me and I don’t know them. It is an unfortunate downside to a job I absolutely love when everybody gets to know your face. I try to keep myself in a safe bubble to keep loving what I do, know the people I trust and try not to look at what other people might be thinking."
Olivia also opened up about meeting her husband, confessing she "stalked" him at first.
Speaking with BAFTA for the National Theatre of her husband Ed Sinclair, she shared: "I sort of stalked him. Which I don’t condone. It did work in our case. I remind him every day that he is a very lucky man. I took three hours to get dressed every day. He was not aware of what was going on. Eventually I just told his friend to tell him I loved him and eventually his friend did."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.