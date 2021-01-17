Olivia Cooke 'obsessed' with Game of Thrones

Olivia Cooke became “obsessed” with ‘Game of Thrones’ after auditioning for a part in the upcoming prequel series.
The 27-year-old actress has admitted she hadn’t watched a single episode of the hit HBO fantasy series until she landed the part of Alicent Hightower in the upcoming ‘House of the Dragon’ spin-off show.
But after binge-watching all eight seasons of the show after her audition, she’s now just as gripped by the story as its millions of fans.
She said: “When I read the script, I hadn’t seen any ‘Game of Thrones’. But then I binged it and now I’m obsessed.”
Olivia also opened up on the audition process, where she said she had to do “so many self-tapes”, and was “on hold for ages” before she was finally given the role.
And when she got the confirmation in October, she was sworn to secrecy before the official announcement of her casting was made in December.
She explained: “People would ask, ‘What’s up for you next?’ And I’d have to be like, ‘Nothing.’”
Filming for ‘House of the Dragon’ is currently on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Olivia has said the only thing she’s done so far is attend a “preliminary” costume fitting.
She told Variety magazine: “I’ve had one sort of preliminary fitting when they just draped some fabric on me but that was it.”
‘House of the Dragon’ is expected to debut in 2022, and is expected to also star Matt Smith as Corlys Targaryen, and Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen.
The 10-episode show will tell the story of House Targaryen and is set a few hundred years before the events depicted in 'Game of Thrones'.
