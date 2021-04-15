Olivia Culpo's sense of camaraderie

Olivia Culpo feels a "real sense of camaraderie with other women".
The 28-year-old model admits boys used to "scare" her a lot of the time and she considers herself to be a "girl's girl", always championing other women and female empowerment.
She said: "I do feel like I’ve always been a girl’s girl. Honestly, boys kind of scared me a lot of the time. I’m a girl’s girl; I went to an all-girls high school. My sisters and I are very close. I definitely think having sisters has maybe made me a little bit more female-empowerment driven. I’ve always felt a real sense of camaraderie with other women."
And Olivia also opened up about her own relationship with herself, admitting she tries not to be too "strict" with herself and instead sets more "gentle goals" and focuses on wellness.
Speaking about her diet and fitness goals, she added to Hamptons magazine: "I think that you have to make living a wellness-driven life fun, and that’s where the balance comes in. It’s not fun to always be dieting. It’s not fun to feel like every workout you do isn’t enough. I feel like if you’re too strict with yourself, or you’re too strict with your diet, you’re basically telling yourself that you’re not good enough. More gentle goals are what works for me because they’re just more fun ... I stick to the 80-20 rule. Eighty percent of the time I’m really good, and then 20% of the time I allow myself to eat, not whatever but indulge a little more, I guess you could say.
"That’s worked really well for me in general, especially this past year, where obviously everyone’s just trying to find comfort wherever they can. Eating salad 24/7 is not going to give you that kind of comfort."
