Olivia Munn 'really disappointed' by lack of support for racism against Asians

Olivia Munn is "really disappointed" to see people staying quiet about racism against Asian people.
The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star previously hit out at the "verbal and physical assaults" that have left Asian people in America "fearful to step outside", especially during the coronavirus pandemic, but she is saddened to see a lack of support from other celebrities and brands surrounding the issue.
Speaking during NBC News NOW's The Racist Virus programme, Olivia explained: "I don't think that you ever think that you're going to be part of something like this. But I'm extremely grateful that the people have really responded ... It has been really disappointing to see how quiet everyone has been.
"There's a lot of beauty brands, big companies, celebrities, everybody that was denouncing hate crimes against Black people in our country, and they were saying that they were anti-racist. If you are anti-racist, you have to be against what's happening to Asian Americans right now."
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actress made a moving plea on social media to call for the end to anti-Asian hate crimes and said the number of daily attacks is still increasing.
She wrote: "Over the past few days I’ve found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since COVID and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage. To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some. We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.