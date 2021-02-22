Olivia Munn's fibromyalgia diagnosis

Olivia Munn has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.
The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star has opened up about her battle with the autoimmune disorder for the last two years, insisting her condition is "under control" if she sticks to her doctor's advice.
Explaining the condition as it is now, she shared: "It's under control as long as I continue to work out and as long as I eat healthy and stick to the restrictions and meditate. Those are the really important things."
And the 40-year-old actress admits that her fibromyalgia diagnosis - which causes muscle pain, fatigue and sleep issues - made her "super thoughtful" about what she puts in her body in order to improve her health.
She added: "I wasn't really sure what was going on with me. I was going through a lot of different ailments for years and not knowing what was happening ... I had to change my wellness routine pretty significantly.
"I had to be super thoughtful about what I put into my body. I had to start eating gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free - I had to cut out a lot of things that I was used to having every day and things that I really loved."
Olivia recalled being told by doctors that she needed to make big changes to avoid getting multiple autoimmune diseases.
She told People magazine: "My situation was at a place where it was like, 'You're either going to go down a path where you're going to get multiple autoimmune diseases, or you have to stop now and we can try to get you better. It was like, 'These are your choices.' And so I had no choice, I was feeling so bad. I had to really listen to the doctor's orders and cut all these things out."
