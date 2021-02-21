Olivia Newton-John beats lockdown boredom

Olivia Newton-John hasn’t been bored “for one second” during lockdown.
The 72-year-old star has spent much of the last year isolating at her Santa Barbara ranch with husband John Easterling and she admitted she has really “enjoyed” not having to travel.
She told Reader's Digest: “I feel guilty for saying it but I’ve actually enjoyed not being able to go anywhere.
“My life has always been about being on planes and travelling and staying in hotels, so to be in one place for almost a year has been blissful.
“And it’s been wonderful having so much time at home. I’ve been able to do things like clean out closets and garages.
“I’ve also learned how to make bread, I’ve done arts and crafts-y things and have hung out with my animals and my husband. I haven’t been bored for one second.”
Olivia’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi – who she has with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi – has also spent long periods of time at the ranch, much to the ‘Grease!’ star’s delight.
Olivia added: “We’re great friends and we have so much in common with our love of animals and nature.
“I’m very proud of her. She’s a lovely young woman, we have a lot of fun together.”
Chloe, 34, has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a singer and actress and it’s not something the ‘Physical’ hitmaker would have ever tried to “discourage”.
She said: “I encouraged her to explore other avenues but it was kind of a natural progression, especially when she has such talent as a writer, singer and actress.
“I saw no reason to discourage her because I’ve had a wonderful life and career.”
