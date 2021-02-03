Olivia Newton-John 'feels great' amid cancer battle

Olivia Newton-John is “feeling great” amid her battle with breast cancer.
The ‘Grease’ star was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer – her third battle with disease – in 2017, but has said she feels “very blessed” despite her health struggle, because she’s still able to work and support her family.
Olivia is releasing a new duets album and will soon watch her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, tie the knot with her fiancé of 10 years, James Driskill, and has said she couldn’t be happier with her life right now.
She explained: "I'm so lucky to still be doing all these things. I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed."
The 72-year-old singer and actress also feels “lucky” to be married to John Easterling, as he’s been helping her throughout her health journey by growing medicinal cannabis to help ease her symptoms.
She added to People magazine: "I'm very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge. Now he's growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area."
Meanwhile, Olivia recently said she found new determination to end cancer following the death of her close friend Kelly Preston – who was the wife of Olivia’s ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta – in July.
The star said Kelly’s death “strengthened [her] resolve” to help those researching a cure to the disease through her Olivia Newton-John Foundation.
She said: “Kelly was a lovely woman and incredibly tragic loss. It just strengthened my resolve to find an end to cancer.
“Losing friends and losing people that you care about just makes me even more determined to do this research.”
Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 after having already battled the illness twice before, and has said “keeping a positive attitude” has helped her get through each day.
She said: “I feel really well, thank you. Thanks to my husband [John Easterling] and his plant medicine. I’m doing really well.
“I think it’s just keeping a positive attitude and believing that I will be OK. And talking to my body and doing all the things that I can to support myself emotionally and mentally.”
