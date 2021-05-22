Olivia Rodrigo says lockdown was a 'blessing in disguise' for her career

Olivia Rodrigo thinks becoming a global star amid the coronavirus lockdown was a "blessing in disguise".
The 18-year-old singer has become a household name around the world over recent months, and Olivia thinks the pandemic has actually helped her to come to terms with her new-found fame.
She explained: "It helped me keep my sanity when there was so much drama going on. Being in isolation with people I loved and cared about kept me out of the hullabaloo."
Olivia also believes lockdown has helped to speed-up the release of her new album, 'Sour'.
The teenage star - who played Nini Salazar-Roberts in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - told the BBC: "Had I been going to press junkets, and performing on late night [TV], I wouldn't have had the confidence in writing the record that I did."
Despite this, Olivia can already see a progression in herself from the time she made the album, admitting she's now "much happier".
She said: "Oh gosh, I am so much happier than I was when I wrote all of those songs!
"But it's also really cool that I made something out of those feelings. And now I get to look back at them and be like, 'Ha-ha! I didn't know anything!'"
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Olivia confessed to being an "oversharer".
The singer thinks her approach to songwriting is simply an "extension" of her willingness to be open and honest in her everyday life.
She explained: "I’ve always been such an oversharer.
"I’ll tell my Uber driver all of my deepest traumas and insecurities, and so I just think songwriting for me is an extension of that aspect of my personality. I’ve never really been so terrified of people learning about the intimate parts of myself; I think that’s what makes songwriting so special."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.