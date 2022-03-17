Get ready to sing your heart out! From Disney star to a Grammy-nominated artist, Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road in her new Disney+ special Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), featuring brand-new performances from her hit debut album.
According to the streaming service, the singer takes audiences on a familiar road trip, from Salt Lake City (where she first began writing the triple-platinum album) to Los Angeles. “Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.”
The description continues, “Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR.”
In the first look trailer, Rodrigo says, “I think it’s really interesting to come back to a place that you haven’t been to in a long time as a new person. I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed.”
Rodrigo made her big break on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark before starring as Nini on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. And while she rose to fame via her acting career, music has always been her passion. “Being a songwriter, it’s just the absolute dream. It’s my way of making sense of the world,” she says.
“Coming from this place of hurt and devastation and you manage to turn it into something that you’re proud of – there’s nothing better than that,” she continues. Watch the trailer above for more.
'Good Trouble' Says Goodbye to 2 Series Regulars in Season 4
Since its release in May 2021, SOUR has taken home numerous awards, earning Rodrigo seven 2022 Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Record and Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.
From director Stacey Lee, the Disney Branded Television special is produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), Film Premiere, Friday, March 25, Disney+
