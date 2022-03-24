Olivia Rodrigo thinks that female friendships are "more important" than romantic relationships.
The 19-year-old pop star - who is thought to have dated former co-star Joshua Bassett throughout 2020 although the pair never confirmed their relationship - now feels that her platonic relationships with women are "much more fulfilling" in her life than any relationship she has had with a boy.
She said: "I just think female relationships and female friendships are so much more important and fulfilling in my life than any relationship with a boy. I’ve just gotten so much love from my girlfriends lately and that’s something that helped me a lot.
The 'good 4 u' hitmaker shot to fame back in 2021 when her heartbreak ballad 'drivers license' became a smash hit but went on to reveal that her highlight of last year was actually getting to meet President Joe Biden.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: "One of the coolest moments was getting to go to the White House and meet Joe Biden. I just remember walking the halls and being like ‘Wow, I’m literally at the White House right now because I wrote a few songs in my bedroom. How cool is that?’ Music is so powerful."
The songstress - who has been nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards at the upcoming ceremony - previously spoke about how she has "grown up" so much since she released her debut album 'SOUR', which topped the charts around the world upon its release.
She said: "The process of making 'SOUR', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself. I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.