Olivia Rodrigo's identity crisis

Olivia Rodrigo had an "identity crisis" during her time on Disney Channel.
The 'drivers license' hitmaker admitted she struggled when she shot to fame aged 14 and she was worried about who she was, if anyone cares about her or how she should treat people.
Speaking about her time on 'Bizaardvark' to ELLE magazine: "It's a multicamera sitcom, so literally every set is within a yard of each other. You just walk to the different sets.
"I had an identity crisis on steroids ... Who the f*** am I? Who cares about me? How do I treat people? Most 14-year-olds aren't in a room with adults being like, 'So, what's your brand?'"
Olivia previously opened up about her celebrity friends.
She said: "I’ve been talking to Niall Horan from One Direction, who’s such an icon, and he said really loved the song. He was like, ‘This is crazy, if you ever need any advice just let me know’. So yeah I’ve been chatting with him, but it’s been such a crazy rollercoaster ride and I’m definitely excited to have artist friends that know the ins and outs of the music industry.
"I mean, that is just everything. All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift – is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song. I just found out the other day that Lorde likes it, Halsey likes it, all of these people that I have grown up listening to are saying they’re liking the song. It’s absolutely surreal to me – as I put little bits and pieces of their songwriting into the songs I’ve written."
