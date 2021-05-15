Olivia Rodrigo's sweet letter from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent Olivia Rodrigo a "sweet and personal" letter.
The 'drivers licence' singer was sent a handwritten note from the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker after she skyrocketed to fame and whilst she doesn't want to "divulge too much" about what was said, Olivia did reveal Taylor told her that "you make your own luck in the world".
Speaking to the new issue of Billboard magazine about the sweet letter, she revealed: "I don't want to divulge too much because it's really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world.
"And when you do kind things to others, good things come your way. I don't know, she put it so eloquently, and when I say it now ... it's not as cool."
Olivia previously heaped praise on Taylor, calling her the "kindest individual".
She shared: "She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world. Actually, last night - like literally 12 hours ago - I got a package from her with this handwritten note."
Olivia previously revealed she would love to feature on Taylor's re-recording of 'Speak Now'.
The 'Driver's License' hitmaker has revealed the US megastar's 2010 record is her "favourite" of her back catalogue, and after the likes of Keith Urban and Maren Morris featured on previously unreleased tracks from Taylor's vault for the re-recording of her 2008 LP 'Fearless', Olivia has put it out there that she'd love to duet with her idol.
Speaking about her dream collaboration, she said: "My favourite Taylor Swift album is 'Speak Now'.I would love to be on a ‘Speak Now’ song. I’m just so excited to listen to them, though. I love listening to the vault recordings and stuff like that.
"I’m gonna own my masters, but I'll listen to songs I’m not putting out and be like, 'Maybe I’ll do a vault thing when I’m Taylor’s Swift’s age.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.