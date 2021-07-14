Olivia Wilde is 'figuring out' co-parenting with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are “figuring out” their lives as co-parents.
The couple ended their seven-year engagement earlier this year, and are now working on discussing the best way to co-parent their two children – seven-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy.
An insider said: "Their relationship as co-parents is a work in progress. They are figuring it out as they go."
Olivia, 37, is determined to “make co-parenting work” with the ‘Ted Lasso’ star, and ultimately wants what’s best for her children.
The source explained: "She wants to make co-parenting work and will do what it takes. She tries just keep the peace. She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids."
And although she wants to work out a good co-parenting strategy with Jason, Olivia has no interest in rekindling their romance, as she’s moved on with Harry Styles.
The insider told E! News: "Olivia has completely moved on and isn't looking back. She knows Jason will be a part of her life forever and that it's important for the kids that they have a solid relationship. She does whatever she can to make that happen."
Meanwhile, 45-year-old Jason – who has also since moved on with Keeley Hazell – recently said he is still trying to make sense of how his romance with Olivia ended.
He said: "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter, to a paragraph, to a line, to a word, to a doodle.
“I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger."
