Olly Murs names mountain after Caroline Flack

Olly Murs has named a mountain in the Lake District after Caroline Flack.
The 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker and some of his friends embarked on a fitness challenge in honour of his late friend, who passed away in February 2020, and in honour of the television presenter, they decided to name one of the peaks in the Lake District after her.
He shared on Instagram: "New peak at the Lake District! This one had no name, so we called it the 'Flack Peak' ... this was a Special weekend with Special people, doing something for a very Special person! Thanks for all the messages of support and the donations xx (sic)"
Earlier in the week, Olly revealed he would be scaling the peaks in Climb for Caroline.
He wrote: "Hi guys, I'll be taking part in #Climb4Caroline in memory of Cazza this weekend. A few of us will be trekking 24 peaks in 24 hours to help raise awareness and hopefully help raise vital funds for leading suicide prevention charity, @samaritanscharity (sic)"
Meanwhile, Olly previously confessed she is "still struggling" to come to terms with Caroline's passing.
He said: "For Caz not to be here anymore is hard, it's difficult. I am still struggling. It hurts every day thinking about what she must have gone through ... It's mad losing someone you care about.
"There is a massive hole in my life without Caz in it. I think about her most days. I miss those moments of crazy stories - we would have the most random conversations about the most random things. I am going to miss that forever. It breaks my heart what happened. I love her."
