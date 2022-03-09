The cast of Netflix‘s Japanese manga adaptation One Piece continues to expand as six more are added to the upcoming live-action series.
As reported by Variety, Morgan Davies (The End), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Aidan Scott (Action Point), Jeff Ward (Brand New Cherry Flavor), McKinley Belcher III (Ozark), and Vincent Regan (Troy) have all joined the series.
Details have yet to be revealed other than the character names: Davies plays Koby, Paulino portrays Alvida, Scott stars as Helmeppo, Ward takes on Buggy, Belcher plays Arlong, and Regan portrays Garp. They join the previously announced cast members Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar.
The 10-episode series is helmed by Tomorrow Studios and is based on the Japanese manga One Piece. It centers around Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy), a young man with special powers who sets out on a journey to discover the renowned “One Piece” treasure. Along the way he is joined by his pirate crew as they travel the unruly oceans and exotic islands.
First published in 1997, the popular manga has inspired a 20-season anime series and 14 animated films. Netflix ordered the new live-action series back in January 2021. It is written and executive produced by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, with the pair sharing showrunning duties. Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-produce, with Netflix handling the physical production.
Davies most recently starred as Oberon Brennan in the Australian drama series The End and will feature in the upcoming supernatural horror film Evil Dead Rise. Paulino, meanwhile, portrays Lila in HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls and will star in Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg‘s upcoming Netflix comedy Me Time.
'Never Have I Ever' Renewed for a Fourth & Final Season at Netflix
Scott is best known for his role as Finnick in the TV series Between the Devil, while Ward most recently had a main role in Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor and previously appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Belcher III plays Agent Trevor Evans in Netflix’s Ozark and has also stars in Showtime’s historical drama The Good Lord Bird. Regan has appeared in several British dramas including Poldark, Flesh and Blood, and The Bay.
