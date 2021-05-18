Oprah Winfrey had 'out-of-body experience' when she shared the stage with Tina Turner

Oprah Winfrey had an "out-of-body experience" when she shared the stage with Tina Turner.
The media mogul admits she was "so out of her own comfort zone" when she spent time with the 'Proud Mary' singer and quipped that "maybe she was near death and didn’t know it" because she was so in awe of being with the singer.
She said: "I've heard many people describe being out of body as some kind of near-death experience, so maybe I was near death and didn’t know it ...
"I remember thinking, 'Oh, knees knocking, that's actually a thing that happens, so let me keep my knees apart, so they don’t shake together. I have never been so out-of-body, so out of my own comfort zone, out of my realm of what is normal for me."
Oprah has described it as "one of the most memorable moments of her life".
Speaking with Clive Davis at his virtual Grammy bash, she admitted that she managed to calm down for the last minute and 36 seconds, adding: "I saw the stadium for the first time. I could see her for the first time, and it’s still one of the most memorable moments of my life - and most nervous."
Meanwhile, Tina has been plagued with a number of health issues in recent years, including kidney failure, and it was her husband who stepped up to donate a kidney to her in 2017.
During her health battle, the singer admitted she "began to think about death" and would "accept" if it was her time to go.
She said: "It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat. I was surviving, but not living.
"I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s time."
