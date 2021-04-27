Oprah Winfrey says Derek Chauvin trial gave her 'flashbacks of Emmett Till'

Oprah Winfrey had "flashbacks of Emmett Till" watching the Derek Chauvin trial.
The 67-year-old chat-show host admitted to being emotional as she watched the police officer be convicted for the murder of George Floyd, revealing she saw similarities between the case and the story of the 14-year-old African American who was lynched in 1955.
In an upcoming interview with Dr Oz - which has been previewed by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column - she shared: "I watched the verdict live - like so many other people around the world.
"I started to tear up and I asked myself, ‘Where is this emotion coming from?’ And I was having … flashbacks of Emmett Till and all the names that we’ve heard protesters speak for."
Oprah actually had a dream about Till - who was lynched after a white woman accused him of flirting with her - the night before the verdict.
In the dream, Oprah explained that "we were all on a bus together and the bus blew up".
She added: "And so I wake in that morning like, what does that mean? And does that mean this whole trial is going to blow up…?
"So I went to bed [after the verdict] thinking about Emmett Till and the fact that he never received justice. And this moment was a sacrifice for all of the people who didn’t receive justice."
Earlier this month, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
The former police officer - whose actions sparked a wave of anti-racism protests around the world - is set to be sentenced in June.
Following the verdict, Oprah said: "I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read. I'm grateful to the witnesses and their testimonies."
