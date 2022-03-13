Actor William Hurt, who won an Oscar and was nominated for another three, has passed away at the age of 71.
“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son, Will said, according to Deadline. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”
Hurt won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1986 for his work as Luis Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman. He was also nominated in the same category in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God and 1988 for Broadcast News (making for three consecutive nominations) and then again in 2006 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for A History of Violence.
His other film credits included playing Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. He also starred in The King’s Daughter, The Last Full Measure, Lost in Space, Altered States, and The Good Shepherd.
'Mork & Mindy' Star Conrad Janis Dies at 94
His TV credits included Goliath (which wrapped its run in September 2021), Mythic Quest, Condor, Humans, and Damages. He was nominated for two Emmys, for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2009 for his work on Damages as Daniel Purcell, and for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie in 2011 for his work as Hank Paulson in Too Big to Fail.
