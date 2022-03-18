We’re just over a week away from the 94th Annual Academy Awards, and now producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan are announcing the first batch of artists taking the stage as 2022 Oscars musical performers.
An All-Star Band consisting of Oscars music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, singer and percussionist Sheila E., and pianist Robert Glasper will perform, along with the Jason White-led vocal group The Samples and the return of a live orchestra. In addition to the ceremony, DJ D-Nice will perform at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science’s post-show celebration, the Governors Ball.
On Friday, March 18, the DJ will be joined by special guests as he hosts the Oscars Club Quarantine party, which viewers can check out live on his and The Academy’s Instagram pages from 6:30 to 8 pm PDT.
Oscars Promo: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes Celebrate 'Winning' (VIDEO)
The details of these performances are currently kept under wraps, but more musical performance announcements will be made leading up to the show on Sunday, March 27.
Hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes, the ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and in over 200 territories worldwide. Check out the full list of nominees here!
The 94th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 27, 8/7c, ABC
