The 2022 Oscars have finally arrived, and after a very drawn-out (and dare we say controversial) awards season, it feels good to be kicking off Hollywood’s biggest night!
It’s Sunday, March 27, and the 94th Academy Awards are airing on ABC, helmed by three hosts (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes), and recognizing the best of the year in film. Going into the evening’s ceremony, we hope you had The Power of the Dog on your ballot, as the Netflix original was the most-nominated film this year with 12 nods. Another big contender? Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya, which boasts 10 noms, including Best Picture. And it’s sure to be a star-studded night as even with the increase in COVID cases in recent weeks, the awards will once again be taking place fully in-person!
Stay tuned to TV Insider as we update the winners live below. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won!
Sound
Belfast
Dune — WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball — WINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper — WINNER
Short Film (Live Action)
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye — WINNER
On My Mind
Please Hold
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune — WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Directing
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg
Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…BOOM!
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive,” from King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” from Encanto
“Down to Joy,” from Belfast
“No Time to Die,” from No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do,” from Four Good Days
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
