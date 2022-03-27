TownNews.com Content Exchange

The theme for this year’s Oscars ceremony is “Movie Lovers Unite,” but it also could have been “Movie Lovers Reunite,” as the 94th Academy Awards stages several memorable reunions throughout the night.

And it wasn’t just random selections as each reunion celebrated a special anniversary for the movies highlighted. Kicking things off early on in the evening for their 30th anniversary was a trio of presenters from Ron Shelton’s 1992 film, White Men Can’t Jump.

Woody Harrelson, Rosie Perez, and Wesley Snipes bantered on the Oscars stage to present Best Cinematography, reminiscing and teasing each other along the way. They were followed up later in the evening by Juno‘s Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, and J.K. Simmons who reunite 15 years after the release of their 2007 Oscar-nominated film.

Fitting for the category of Best Original Screenplay which they presented, Garner, Page, and Simmons reflected on the stellar script belonging to their movie which earned Diablo Cody gold in 2008. They handed over the award to Belfast‘s Kenneth Branagh who came out on top in a fierce competition.

And next in the evening’s lineup were living legends, Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, and Robert DeNiro, paid homage to their classic film franchise, The Godfather, which celebrates its 50th anniversary after the first film debuted in 1972. Together, they reminisced about their movie and recognized Ukraine and the ongoing war there.

Following The Godfather‘s crew were Pulp Fiction‘s Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta who entered the stage doing the movie’s iconic dance. Celebrating 28 years after its 1994 release, Pulp Fiction was nominated for several awards and won for Best Screenplay, but the stars presented the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role which went to Will Smith for King Richard.

Some great reunions indeed. What was your favorite reunion of the night? Let us know in the comments section, below.

The Oscars, Sunday, March 27, ABC

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

