Josh Brolin is looking for answers in the Outer Range teaser, and so are we, about the new trippy, western thriller coming to Prime Video on Friday, April 15 (with two episodes dropping each week).
The video, below, offers a look at the new eight-episode series. In it we see Brolin’s Royal Abbott leading a prayer before supper. “Dear God, we pray for our family. We ask that you forgive us. We ask that you show us the way here because we’re in trouble. You made this crazy world, maybe you can give us some sort of hint as to what you’re up to because I don’t have the first f**king clue,” he says.
“There is a big distance between you and us. There is a great void. I’m asking you to fill that void. I’m asking you to fill that void,” the rancher continues. “I’m asking you to come down here and explain yourself because this world of yours isn’t quite adding up. There is a great void! Amen.” Watch the teaser for more.
Outer Range follows Royal, a rancher fighting for his land and family, as he discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. It is described as “a thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery” and a series that “examines how we grapple with the unknown.”
When the series begins, the Abbotts’ daughter-in-law has disappeared, and the Tillersons, who own a neighboring, profit-driven ranch, are after their land. A death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and the small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head when a mysterious black void shows up in the Abbotts’ west pasture.
Outer Range also stars Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. It comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.
Outer Range, Series Premiere, Friday, April 15, Prime Video
