Sam Heughan is busy brewing up more than whisky these days as the Outlander actor and Men in Kilts star announces plans for his latest book, Waypoints.
The man best known for playing Jamie Fraser in Starz’s hit series is penning a new memoir which is set for hardcover release on October 25, 2022. Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company has acquired the book’s rights. Waypoints will release simultaneously in the United Kingdom under Octopus Books’ new imprint, Radar.
In Waypoints, Heughan sets out on a 100-mile journey deep into the Scottish Highlands where he explores his life and reflects on the personal waypoints that define him. Using the rugged backdrop for the narrative, Heughan writes a love letter to the Scottish landscape that means so much to him.
As fans of Heuhgan’s know by now, the actor has co-authored two other books with his Outlander castmate and traveling companion Graham McTavish, which have sold 500,000 English-language copies and 150,000 digital formats. Their Clanlands books released in 2020 and 2021, but this will be Heughan’s first solo book outing.
'Outlander' Stars on Jamie's Loyalties, Woes for Fergus and Marsali & More
“Waypoints is a memoir with a difference! I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life,” Heughan shared in a statement. “And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”
Stay tuned for the arrival of Waypoints which will hit bookshelves later this year, and catch Heughan in the sixth season of Outlander currently airing on Starz.
Outlander, Season 6, Sundays, 9/8c, Starz
