Outlander fans may be waiting for Season 7 to arrive, but the stars are keeping the loyal viewers entertained in the meantime with a new behind-the-scenes featurette released by Starz.

In the nearly four-minute video coined “Selling Wilmington,” costars Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin walk around the Wilmington set and explain some of the secrets behind its layout including what dwellings are merely skeletons and which ones provide interior space for filming. While Fraser family matriarch Caitriona Balfe isn’t there for the tour, it’s possible she’s behind the camera as Heughan, Skelton, and Rankin hinted at ongoing Season 7 filming going on out of frame.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

