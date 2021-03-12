Ozzy Osbourne created home shooting range during the pandemic

Ozzy Osbourne has turned his backgarden into a shooting range.
The 72-year-old music icon - who suffers from Parkinson's disease - has been keeping himself busy amid the coronavirus pandemic by shooting guns to stop his mind from wandering.
Ozzy - who now owns as many as 10 air rifles - explained: "I have got this new hobby of shooting an air rifle in the garden. It is a compressed air rifle, not a bullet gun. It is good fun. It gets me out of my head, man.
"When I am in my house, I worry I never am going to walk properly or do another gig. So, I have got to get something to take my mind off of me."
The former Black Sabbath star has a number of different shooting targets at his home in Los Angeles.
And despite his declining health, Ozzy insisted he's a "good shot".
He told The Sun newspaper: "I have got a rangefinder thing. It’s astounding when you put it on. It’s f****** great.
"I am a good shot. I’m hitting them smack in the middle. But this has been great for me. I have been thinking of melodies."
Earlier this month, Ozzy's son Jack admitted his family had endured a "rough" 12 months.
The 35-year-old star - whose mom, Sharon, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December but has since recovered - revealed it'd been a particularly difficult year for his family amid the pandemic.
He said: "This last year has been a real rough one on so many levels, but yeah, dad's doing well and mom had a bit of a rough patch with COVID.
"She's good. Even if it's bad, she'd never let you know. She's got that real British stiff upper lip."
Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2012, but he's insisted he's currently doing "really well".
He shared: "I'm feeling really, really well, you know, I haven't had any significant MS flare ups in a long time."
