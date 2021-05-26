Ozzy Osbourne: Lemmy Kilmister was like a rock god to me

Ozzy Osbourne says Lemmy Kilmister was like a "rock god" to him.
The Black Sabbath rocker has remember the late Motörhead star - who passed away in December 2015 - for his speedy songwriting skills after the duo worked together multiple times during their careers.
He said: "My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy - he shot from the hip every time. 'That sucks,' or, 'I like that.' I'm good at starting lyrics, but I can't finish them.
"And he'd go - he'd write a bunch of lyrics for my songs - 'Mama, I'm Coming Home.' So, I'd give him a tape, and I had this book on World War II. I haven't read it and I told him, 'Tell me what you think. And I have a bunch of these lyrics - whenever you can...' I'm thinking, it's gonna be a week. And he says, 'Come back in about four hours.' So I got back, and he goes, 'What do you think about these?' And I go, 'Oh, great.' He then goes, 'What about these?' I go, 'Oh, you got two...?' He goes, 'No, I got another one - three.'"
And the 72-year-old singer couldn't believe how quick Lemmy could pen songs.
Speaking to the BBC, he added: "I go, 'You had written three sets of lyrics?!' He said, 'Yeah, and that book was c***!' I said, 'What book?' He says, 'The book you gave me.'
"He was a speed-reader! He could read really fast. He was amazing! You look at people like Lemmy and you think, 'Oh, he's a yob.' But he was very well-educated.”
