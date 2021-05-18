Ozzy Osbourne: Sharon's 'been through the mill of it'

Sharon Osbourne has "been through the mill of it", according to her husband Ozzy Osbourne.
The 68-year-old star left 'The Talk' in controversial circumstances after a heated exchange on-air about race, after she defended her pal Piers Morgan over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, but her spouse Ozzy has insisted she is "marching on".
He said: "She's been through the mill of it. All I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist or tell you, she’s the possibly the most unrighteous person I've ever met. And I'm not just saying that, you know ... But she’s weathered the storm ... She's marching on. I mean, but it’s still an unpleasant issue. It’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tie with that brush and it’s very hard to shake up."
Ozzy admitted Sharon was "devastated" when the claims surfaced.
Speaking on SiriusXM radio show, he added: "Now, I just go 'Okay. Yeah.' Could it be, if she got caught doing something that I know that was wrong. I go, 'Whoa man.' Cause when Sharon first got the news, she was devastated. She was like, 'Why are they saying this about me?'"
It comes after Sharon admitted she was "angry and hurt" after leaving 'The Talk'.
In an interview with Bill Maher she admitted that she is still upset at how it ended.
Bill said: "He was called a racist, lost his job, and you were called a racist and lost your job. Do I have it right? Who's the racist and why? This is what I'm trying to figure out."
To which Sharon admitted: "Me too. I've been called so many things in my life, I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take."
Bill added: "You have to agree with everything Meghan Markle says or you're a racist? Is this the standard now?" and Sharon said: "Disagreeing with someone does not make you a racist."
