P. Diddy: My life got better during COVID-19

P. Diddy’s “life got better” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 51-year-old rapper – whose real name is Sean Combs – has admitted he’s been having one of the best years of his life over the last 12 months, because whilst the world has been shut down, he’s been able to spend more time than ever with his children.
Diddy’s ex-partner Kim Porter – who was the mother of three of his children, 22-year-old Christian, and 14-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila – passed away in 2018, and after being left to raise his brood by himself, Diddy said the coronavirus pandemic helped make up for all the years he spent away from his family on tour.
He explained: "For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing. I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family.
"For me, it's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person.”
And although he’s loved spending time with his family, Diddy – who is also father to son Justin, 27, and daughter Chance, 14, from other relationships – does miss making music.
He added during a conversation with Clive Davis during the virtual Pre-Grammy Gala benefitting MusiCares: "When I turned 50 … I knew something was missing and what was missing was music. I don't have a big splashy announcement. I can just say I'm back orchestrating and I'm excited to see what the future holds."
Meanwhile, Diddy previously helped Miami residents pay their rent amid the global health crisis by offering grants to help 175 families across the area to pay for their housing as well as essentials through his Sean Combs Foundation.
