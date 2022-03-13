From documentaries and animated comedies to buzzy dramas, Apple TV+’s upcoming slate of titles are worth checking out. We round up a few of them, below.
Dear…
“You never know what the impact of your actions are going to be…” Jane Fonda says before wiping away a tear in Season 2 of Dear… In this moving series, celebrities (Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Viola Davis, and more) read letters from people whose lives they’ve changed. The writers, like the young woman Fonda inspired to speak up, are also profiled. Sincerely great. Seasons 1–2 available now
Central Park
Season 2 of the excellent animated musical resumes with the Central Park–dwelling Tillerman family going about their business, set to joyful tunes. Cole (Tituss Burgess) gets a bad math grade, artist Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) struggles with a new job, and parents Owen and Paige (Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn) purchase a stepladder. Somehow, it all relates. Seasons 1–2 available now
WeCrashed
Love! Conflict! A failed billion-dollar company! To tell the story of WeWork, the once-hot startup that (as the title says) crashed spectacularly in 2019, cocreator Drew Crevello zeroed in on the romance between its cofounder Adam Neumann and wife Rebekah (Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway): “The story of the company is…their love story.” Premieres Friday, March 18
'Pachinko': Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at International Drama Series (PHOTOS)
Pachinko
Anyone whose ancestors pulled up roots will see their family in this soulful Korean saga spanning four generations. Adapted from Min Jin Lee’s bestselling 2017 novel, it pivots on persevering 1930s woman Sunja (played at different ages by Yu-na Jeon, Minha Kim, and Minari Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung) and her fateful choice. Pregnant by her rich (and married) lover, she weds a minister and moves to Japan, where her progeny find success, suffering, prejudice and love through the years. Premieres Friday, March 25
