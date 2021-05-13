Paloma Faith feels 'guilt' and 'concern' about returning to work after giving birth

Paloma Faith has admitted she felt "guilt mixed with concern" about going back to work after giving birth.
The 38-year-old singer - who welcomed her second child with partner Leyman Lahcine in February - has opened up about her struggle this week as she "had a lump in [her] throat" about leaving her baby girl.
She wrote on Instagram: "I did a bit of work this week. My first two days back. The first one was ok. The second I had a lump in my throat the entire time.
"I was snapping at Leyman I didn’t know why. I remember this feeling well from my first.
"Guilt mixed with concern that they won’t be looked after properly.... turns out she was fine. I wasn’t! Hahaha!"
The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker also offered some advice for other mums returning to their jobs, as she insisted it "always feels too soon".
She added: "Working mums returning to work: It always feels too soon, whether you are back like me after 11 weeks, or if it’s a year.
"And then you are never really away because you are thinking about them, texting about them, pumping for them (like in my pics!) I’m going to try and pull a sicky.
"Only problem is I need about 10 years off to raise my kids hahahaha! And then there’s the dilemma about childcare. (sic)"
Paloma recently admitted she doesn't have time to "breathe" all day as a mother, and while she struggles to relax, once they go to bed she can't stop looking at photos of them.
She shared: "When you are a parent to small kids you literally don’t breathe until they go to bed. You curse all day that you can’t relax and when they are asleep you spend hours looking at photos of them #motherhood #parenting #ivfjourney #palomafaith #blessed (sic)"
