Paloma Faith in 'next level pain' with acute engorgement

Paloma Faith has revealed she is in "next level pain" after being diagnosed with acute engorgement.
The 39-year-old singer - who gave birth to her second child with Leyman Lahcine just three days ago - is suffering with the condition which can make breastfeeding incredibly difficult, and she has opened up to her social media followers.
Paloma posted an Instagram photo revealing she's placed cabbage leaves over her nipples to soothe her "rock hard boobs", which is a popular home treatment thanks to the vegetable's anti-inflammatory properties.
Sharing a post partum diary with her followers, she wrote: "Day 3 and my milk has come in..... I’ve been diagnosed with acute engorgement.
"This means I have too much milk and the baby isn’t big or strong enough to drain it and get it out. It’s painful.
"The boobs are rock hard. I’m trying massage while feeding, it hurts so much like a deep tissue massage and not much is helping.
"Hot showers/massage/hand expressing and poor baby is really over it with the exhausting hard work she needs to do to get the milk out of all those swollen blocked ducts. (sic)"
The 'Upside Down' hitmaker has been told the condition should "settle", but she admitted she's struggling at the moment.
She continued: "I’ve been told it should settle. Let’s hope I don’t end up in a and e with it before that! This is some next level pain! Mum life is REALLLLLLL (sic)"
Over the weekend, Paloma confirmed she underwent a C-section as planned on Saturday (20.02.21) and is now a proud mother of two.
Paloma has documented every stage of her pregnancy with her regular "pregnancy diary" updates on Instagram and, on Sunday (21.02.21), she confirmed she was no longer pregnant and had given birth to the couple's "new little cherub" after an exhausting birthing experience.
The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer shared with her followers that her nipples are like "baby piranha that wants to kill me", as she admitted she's not sure whether she can face breastfeeding the newborn like she did with her first born.
She wrote: "I don’t know if I wana put myself through that this time..... but I’m Trying anyway.
"And my nipples are on fire. Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. (sic)"
