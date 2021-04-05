Paloma Faith prays for newborn daughter's recovery

Paloma Faith is "praying for a speedy recovery" for her newborn baby.
The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker rushed her daughter to hospital a couple of days ago for an infection and whilst they are home safe now, they have to return for intravenous medication.
Taking to her Instagram story, she said: "Finally out of the hospital but she has to IV meds every day for a week. Praying for a speedy recovery. #nhsheroes #nhs #saveournhs. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Paloma previously revealed her daughter was rushed to hospital and had to stay overnight as the doctors treated her symptoms.
Paloma - who also has a four-year-old daughter with partner Leyman Lahcine - wrote on Instagram: "Back in hospital with my new baby she has an infection of some kind and we have to stay in. Bloody sad she's so small and so sweet #godblessthenhs #ilovenhs. (sic)"
Paloma recently opened up about her difficulties feeding the baby in a "postpartum diary".
She wrote: "I breastfed my first child for 7 months exclusively. Through mastitis and engorgement and tongue tie and reflux. This time I thought I don’t want to mentally go to that place again, so I thought I would give bottles of pumped milk at night and boobs in the day.
"That way, if I got PPD or needed a night off I could let someone else do it. Then my baby (this one) was diagnosed with tongue tie and we had it snipped. Then it grew back and I snipped it again. Now it’s gone, but she still gets frustrated at my breasts. I started to see that she would do one suck and expect milk like she gets with the bottle. After three sucks she would scream as if to say, 'it’s not coming out!'. Then with her hunger she would cry and bang me. After a while she learnt to feed but this behaviour would start after 15 mins, then 10, now 5 and I would pump milk and top her up with a bottle. (sic)"
