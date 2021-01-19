Paloma Faith rushed to hospital with painful stomach cramps

Paloma Faith was rushed to hospital with painful stomach cramps.
The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker - who is expecting her second child - has revealed she was sent to the Maternal Fetal Assessment Unit (MFAU) to get checked out after experiencing abdominal pain and she hopes this doesn't mean her baby's coming early.
Updating her fans on Instagram, she shared: "We were in the MFAU last night because I had some abdominal cramps … bloody praying this one doesn’t come early like the last! (sic)"
Meanwhile, the 39-year-old singer recently vowed to not "step outside" her house again until she's given birth amid the coronavirus pandemic as she is anxious about catching the virus.
Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: "My anxiety is through the roof ... Some people I knew approached me in the park yesterday as I was taking my little one for a walk for some exercise and I felt like I was going to break down into tears begging them not to come near as I scrambled to put both our masks on. They were so kind and empathetic and kept away but I vowed that would be the last time I step outside my house again until the baby is born. I couldn’t help thinking about all the effort that goes into trying to conceive a child through IVF.
"Together with all the worry in vitro that it’s safe and doing well, then with this pandemic on top. I feel responsible not just for the baby in my tummy, but my four-year-old too. Like if something was to happen to me how would she ever recover? I have so much worry and so much responsibility on my shoulders I was at breaking point yesterday. I had to have a nap because I had exhausted myself so much … No amount of mindfulness is going to reverse this! (sic)"
