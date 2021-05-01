Paloma Faith's parenting struggles

Paloma Faith doesn't have time to "breathe" all day as a mother.
The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker opened up about motherhood, admitting she struggles to relax all day but when they go to bed, she can't stop looking at photos of them.
Writing on her Instagram account, she shared: "When you are a parent to small kids you literally don’t breathe until they go to bed. You curse all day that you can’t relax and when they are asleep you spend hours looking at photos of them #motherhood #parenting #ivfjourney #palomafaith #blessed (sic)"
Meanwhile, Paloma previously confessed she "cries a lot" about breastfeeding her newborn baby.
She said: "I breastfed my first child for 7 months exclusively. Through mastitis and engorgement and tongue tie and reflux. This time I thought I don’t want to mentally go to that place again, so I thought I would give bottles of pumped milk at night and boobs in the day.
"That way, if I got PPD or needed a night off I could let someone else do it ... She still gets frustrated at my breasts. I started to see that she would do one suck and expect milk like she gets with the bottle. After three sucks she would scream as if to say, 'it’s not coming out!'. Well, you can guess what predicament I find myself in. It very much feels like my baby has chosen bottle over boob herself."
And Paloma admits there are times when "self doubt creeps in".
She added: "I cry a lot about it. I want the bond I felt with my first. I tried myofunctional therapy to get her tongue going and it’s helping, but there is no quick fix. I am trying not to make it about me, but sometimes the self doubt creeps in. Everyone says, 'a happy baby is a fed baby' and you start thinking I should just go with what she wants. But, I hate pumping ... I know in the long run we will find our happiness but some days it gets a bit sad. Mums are amazing whether you breast feed, pump or formula, but every choice you make seems to have a sacrifice."
