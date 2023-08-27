Pamela Anderson found a stalker in her bed wearing her famous red bikini: 'She wanted to touch me!'

Pamela Anderson once found a stalker in her bed wearing her famous red bikini.

The 56-year-old actress shot to fame in the 1990s when she played C.J Parker on the hit series 'Baywatch' and was shocked years later in 2001 to find that a French woman known as Christine Roth, then 27, had broken into her house and climbed into her bed wearing her costume from the show.

