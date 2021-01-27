Pamela Anderson marries Dan Hayhurst in private ceremony

Pamela Anderson has married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst.
The ‘Baywatch’ beauty has revealed she tied the knot with Dan during an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada on Christmas Eve (24.12.20).
Sharing images of her wedding day with DailyMail.com, she told the news outlet: “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us.
“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle.
“I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”
Pamela and Dan met at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, where they eventually fell in love and have been together ever since.
She added: “This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years.”
The 53-year-old actress also insisted she and Dan are a “natural fit”.
Pamela wore a Cinderella blue bridal skirt and cream corseted ensemble styled by Janet Ross, as well as an antique 1940’s Satin slip and soft blue silk ribbon corset from Lace Embrace, with a tulle skirt by Joanna Delaney Bridal and her veil was by Valentino.
Underneath the dress, the former Playboy star donned a sturdy pair of Hunter boots to keep her comfortable whilst walking through the muddy ground of her home.
She explained: “I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I'm at peace here. It's a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven.”
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pamela and Dan were unable to invite guests to their wedding, and there were also no best men or bridesmaids.
Pamela said: “We prefer to be ourselves.”
The marriage marks Pamela’s fourth, as she was previously married to Tommy Lee - with whom she has sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22 – between 1995 and 1998, Kid Rock for a brief period in 2006, and Rick Solomon, whom she married twice, in 2007 and 2013.
She was also thought to be married to businessman Jon Peters in January 2020, but the actress insisted they only had a mock ceremony and not an official wedding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.