Pamela Anderson selling her Malibu home amid new marriage

Pamela Anderson is selling her Malibu home as she says it’s time she “went back to [her] roots”.
The 53-year-old actress and model has listed her four-bedroom Californian home for $14.9 million, as she says she’s planning on moving back to her hometown in Vancouver Island, Canada, permanently following her marriage to Dan Hayhurst.
Pamela and Dan have been living in her grandmother’s former property throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now plan to make the estate their forever home.
Speaking to People magazine about her decision to sell her Malibu house, she said: "It's time I went back to my roots. I'm in love and recently married my 'average Joe', as he likes to call himself.
“I'm creating my life here now again where it all started. It's been a wild ride, now full circle. I left my small town in my early twenties for Playboy, travelled all around the world, just to come home - one of the most beautiful places on earth. I made it home in one piece, a miracle. I'm a lucky girl."
The ‘Baywatch’ star tied the knot with Dan on Christmas Eve (24.12.20) at their Vancouver Island property, and spoke about her wedding for the first time in January.
She said at the time: “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us.
“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle.
“I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”
The marriage marks Pamela’s fourth, as she was previously married to Tommy Lee - with whom she has sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22 – between 1995 and 1998, Kid Rock for a brief period in 2006, and Rick Solomon, whom she married twice, in 2007 and 2013.
She was also thought to be married to businessman Jon Peters in January 2020, but the actress insisted they only had a mock ceremony and not an official wedding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.