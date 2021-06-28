Pamela Anderson to rebuild Vancouver home for new TV series

Pamela Anderson is set to rebuild her Vancouver family home for a new HGTV Canada series.
The 53-year-old star will join forces with Corus Studios for a new original series currently titled ‘Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project’, which will see her fulfil her lifelong dream of transforming her late grandmother’s property on the coast of Vancouver Island.
Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios said in a statement: “Corus Studios is thrilled to work with Pamela Anderson and capture this incredible undertaking of her lifelong dream. The series speaks to our ongoing development strategy of telling unique stories with perfect balance – showcasing real-life experiences while preserving incredible transformations that spark intrigue for a wide range of audiences on platforms around the world.”
Pamela wants to move her entire family to the home once it’s been renovated.
The ‘Baywatch’ star purchased the rustic ocean-view property over 25 years ago and promised to keep it in the family, and it was even the site of her recent wedding to local carpenter Dan Hayhurst.
Speaking in January about her Christmas Eve (25.12.21) wedding, Pamela said: “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us.
“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle.
“I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”
Pamela and Dan met at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, where they eventually fell in love and have been together ever since.
She added: “This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years.”
Dan is expected to help with the renovations on ‘Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project’, which will air in 2022 on HGTV Canada.
