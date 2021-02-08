Pamela Anderson was 'beaming with love' during wedding

Pamela Anderson was “beaming with love” during her wedding to Dan Hayhurst.
The ‘Baywatch’ star recently revealed she tied the knot with Dan on Christmas Eve (12.24.20) at her home on Vancouver Island, Canada.
And now, her wedding-cake maker and photographer Heather Ross has said the couple were “so happy” during the ceremony.
She said: “Pamela was beaming with love. They were just so happy and focused on each other.”
Heather’s sister Janet acted as stylist for the 53-year-old actress and model, who donned a blue skirt with a tulle overlay, a vintage satin ribbon corset, and a dramatic Valentino veil.
Of the outfit, Heather added: “The result was just breath-taking on Pamela.”
Heather also revealed the “secret celebrity wedding” posed a few challenges, including trying to find the perfect cake, which resulted in her baking it herself.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: “A secret celebrity wedding just before Christmas on a remote property has its challenges. I realized finding [a cake] last minute could be difficult; I love to bake, and I’m vegan like Pamela, so I suggested I make her wedding cake.”
The news comes after Pamela first spoke about her wedding in January, when she said she is now “in the arms of a man who truly loves [her]”.
She gushed: “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us.
“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle.
“I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”
Pamela and Dan met at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, where they eventually fell in love and have been together ever since.
She added: “This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years.”
The marriage marks Pamela’s fourth, as she was previously married to Tommy Lee - with whom she has sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22 – between 1995 and 1998, Kid Rock for a brief period in 2006, and Rick Solomon, whom she married twice, in 2007 and 2013.
She was also thought to be married to businessman Jon Peters in January 2020, but the actress insisted they only had a mock ceremony and not an official wedding.
