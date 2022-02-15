Paramount+ Orders New ‘SpongeBob,’ ‘Dora the Explorer,’ ‘Ninja Turtles’ & More

Paramount+ is unveiling a fresh slate of Nickelodeon-inspired content based on favorite franchises ranging from SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Announced during the ViacomCBS Investors Event, the latest programming slate from Paramount+ shows the streamer taking a cue from the success of its kids and family original series like Rugrats, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, and Star Trek: New Prodigy to plan their new offerings produced by Nickelodeon.
“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition,” said Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+. “So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”
“Our Kids and Family content is not only bringing young audiences to Paramount+ but it’s also a key component in retaining our existing subscriber base and expanding their viewership habits,” added Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Paramount+ is a service for the whole household and we’re now seeing nearly half of our subscribers engaging with kids and family content on the service, a double-digit gain over last year.”
Among the titles on the horizon are three all-new SpongeBob movies based on the show’s original characters, with the first one dropping sometime in 2023. No titles have been announced, but there are also plans for a fourth SpongeBob title from Nickelodeon Animation that will have a theatrical release.
On the Transformers front, Paramount+ will welcome a new series, Transformers: Earthspark, which will follow a new species of Transformers who must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopts them.
Following a 2023 theatrical animated film from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be back with a brand new animated series and exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning the same year.
And get ready for the return of Dora the Explorer as the groundbreaking Latina heroine returns for an all-new CG-animated series produced by Nickelodeon Animation beginning in 2023. Also on the preschool front is a Blue’s Clues & You! movie which will follow Josh and Blue to New York City as they help Steve and Joe with a Broadway musical audition.
And don’t miss out on a new Dora the Explorer live-action series, which is inspired by the 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The series will target a tween demo as it brings the character to a whole new generation. Stay tuned for more news on Paramount+’s upcoming family and kids titles in the future and keep an eye out for these films and series as they arrive in 2023 and beyond.
