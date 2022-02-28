Jessica Brown Findlay (Brave New World) and Anthony Welsh (Hanna) are set to star in the London-based drama Flatshare, which is currently in development at Paramount+.
The series pick-up comes as the streamer ramps up its international output — part of a plan to launch 50 international scripted shows in 2022. Flatshare, which is based on the best-selling novel by Beth O’Leary, will be one of the featured shows when Paramount+ officially launches in the United Kingdom this summer.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown Findlay and Welsh will play Tiffany and Leon, respectively, two broke twentysomethings who share a bed, despite never having met. The pair time-share a flat, as Tiffany works at a content-mill website during the day, and Leon works nights at a hospice. Soon they are drawn into one another’s lives, and an attraction begins to build in reverse.
In addition to Brown Findlay and Welsh, the series stars Bart Edwards (Unreal), Shaq B Grant (The Box), Shaniqua Okwok (It’s A Sin), and Jonah Hauer-King (World On Fire).
Flatshare is written and executive produced by Rose Lewenstein and directed by Oscar nominee Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) and Chloë Wicks (On the Edge). The six-episode series is produced by VIS, Paramount Global’s international studio division, and 42. Sarah Simmonds (Killing Eve), Ryan Calais Cameron (Typical), and Alex Straker (The Last Kingdom) also serve as writers.
“Flatshare gives a flavor of the high-quality local content that viewers can look forward to from Paramount+,” said Sebastian Cardwell (via THR), deputy chief content officer, UK, for Paramount. “With VIS and 42 at the helm, and a brilliant cast attached, I’m looking forward to seeing this adaptation of a much-loved novel come to life.”
Brown Findlay is perhaps best known for her role as Lady Sybil Branson in Downton Abbey and recently starred in the Peacock sci-fi series Brave New World. She is next set to star in an adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s novel Life After Life.
Meanwhile, Welsh recently appeared in a recurring role as Father Basil in the Hulu comedy-drama The Great and as Darius in Netflix’s Master of None. He has also starred in the British comedy-drama Brassic since 2019. His previous TV credits include Fleabag and The Trial of Christine Keeler.
Flatshare, TBA, Paramount+
